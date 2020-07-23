Richmond Police Sought Suspect for Breaking Window at John Marshall Courts

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Richmond Police detectives need the public’s help to identify the individual in the attached photos and video, who is suspected of breaking a large glass window at the John Marshall Courts Building during a protest earlier this month.

At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, officers responded to the John Marshall Courts Building, located at 400 North 9th Street, for the report of a large crowd. Protesters had gathered just outside the building door and some of them threw hard objects, one of which shattered a window adjacent to the entrance. The suspect is seen on video kicking the glass several times.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE