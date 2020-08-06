Richmond Police Searching for Missing Child Kamill Jones & Mother, Erica Jones Sought for parental abduction

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child, Kamill Jones, 2, whose mother is wanted for parental abduction.

Erica Jones, 26, was last seen on July 16 in the 1100 block of Cypress Street when she picked up the child from family members. She was due to return Kamill to family members on July 18 but has not returned. Erica Jones does not have legal custody of Kamill Jones. They may still be in the area.

Erica Jones is approximately 5’ 3” and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Erica Jones or Kamill Jones is asked to call Detective J. Hewitt at (804) 646-6870 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.crimestoppersrichmondvirginia.com.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE