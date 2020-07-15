Richmond Police: P Street Death Investigation & Aggravated Assault

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) At approximately 11:05 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of P Street for the report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found a 15-year-old male in an apartment building who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives have information that the victim was shot while outside the apartment building and then entered the structure.

Officers then found a second victim in a nearby apartment building, a 3-year-old female, who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound while inside the structure. It does not appear that the 3-year-old victim was a target of the assault. She was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life threatening.

The Major Crimes division’s detectives are investigating this shooting into an occupied dwelling/aggravated assault and the death investigation. The Forensics Unit collected evidence and First Precinct leadership and Command Staff through the Chief of Police responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or visit www.7801000.com . The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

