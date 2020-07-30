Richmond Police Officers Assaulted During Clearance Operation on Monument Avenue

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) For weeks, in response to community concerns, on-going illegal activity, and health concerns, a city-wide task force has been educating and engaging people who have been occupying the area in and around the Circle at Monument and Allen avenues.

Today, at approximately 8a.m., as the city attempted to get people to comply with the state and city ordinances that govern activities in that public area, RPD officers were assaulted. Several felony arrests were made.

For more than 60 days, the area in an around the circle has been occupied by demonstrators, some in violation of ordinances. They have set up tents, taken electrical power, engaged in commerce without permits, displayed videos and played loud music.

In response to concerns a task force was formed to deal with the issues. Included are the following departments:

· Public Works

· Public Utilities

· Health

· Taxation

· Social Services

· Code Enforcement

· Child Protective Services

· Parks and Recreation

· Richmond Fire Department

· Richmond Police Department

In addition, other non-profit agencies were recruited to provide addition resources. They have been meeting with those present in a holistic approach to provide services to those in need.

Previously, individuals were given the opportunity to correct the illegal actions.

When RPD Officers removed illegal items they were assaulted.

Justin Killough and Kadia Taylor have each been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer. Their booking photos will be available at a later time.

RPD officers suffered minor injuries. One individual present was treated for a medical condition. Pepper spray was deployed and a conducted electrical device was used by officers in response to the assaults.

