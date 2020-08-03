Richmond Police Investigating Maury Street Death Investigation

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) At approximately 7:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Maury Street for the report of a person down. Once police arrived, they found an adult male inside a residence with apparent stab wounds. He was unresponsive and pronounced at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The Major Crimes division’s detectives are investigating this death investigation. The Forensics Unit collected evidence and First Precinct leadership and Command Staff through the Chief of Police responded to the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE