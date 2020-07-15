Richmond Police Investigating Lamb Avenue Homicide

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) At approximately 6:26 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Lamb Avenue for the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injury.

Detectives have information about a white sedan that traveled the wrong direction on Lamb Avenue at the time of the shooting. An occupant of the vehicle fired shots towards a residence where the victim was seated on the porch.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE