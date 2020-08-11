Richmond Police Arrested Repeat Offender, Jamiyl A. Al-Malik in Commercial Burglary

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) A man previously arrested for several commercial burglaries in Richmond and Chesterfield County has been charged in connection with a commercial burglary that occurred last Friday.

Shortly after midnight on August 7, 2020, Richmond Police responded to the Family Dollar store in the 600 block of West Southside Plaza Street for a burglary in progress.

Officers found the suspect, Jamiyl A. Al-Malik, hiding in the store’s stockroom. He is charged with burglary.

Al-Malik also was arrested July 21, 2020 for a commercial burglary at Carytown Tobacco on East Main Street and July 12, 2020 for a commercial burglary at Rasal Food Mart on Jefferson Davis Highway. He was released on bond after both arrests.

Detectives with the Chesterfield Police Department also have charged him with three recent commercial burglaries.

Al-Malik was convicted of burglary and grand larceny, after breaking into the Dollar General store in the 3900 block of Walmsley Boulevard in May 2019. He was sentenced to five years in jail with four years suspended.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE