Richmond Police Arrested Four persons for Reckless Riding

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Tuesday night, officers were notified of vehicles being operated recklessly throughout the city, including four-wheel off-road vehicles. The Department has also recently received calls regarding reckless driving around the Circle. Three individuals were arrested throughout Tuesday evening in connection to reckless driving.

One individual struck a vehicle after driving into the intersection of Semmes and Cowardin Avenues without stopping.

Kendell J. Bright has been charged with reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, and operative an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on the roadway.

Jaylend G. Powell has been charged with attempt to elude, reckless driving, operative an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on the roadway, and fleeing scene of accident.

Andrew H. Logan has been charged with reckless driving, driving on revoked operator’s license, and open alcohol container.

The Department reminds everyone that it is against state law to operate unregistered and/or off-road vehicles on a public roadway. When driven recklessly, these vehicles put the public at risk and can cause serious injuries.

