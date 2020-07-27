Richmond Police Arrested 17 Individuals including 2 juveniles In Riots

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) The Richmond Police Department arrested seventeen individuals including two juveniles last night during a riot in the city. They are:

· Emily Anderson, 21, Williamsburg – Rioting

· Mekdas Charles, 21, Falls Church – Trespassing

· Madeleine Conger, 30, Charlottesville – Trespassing

· Elsi Del Pino, 25, Richmond – Trespassing

· Robert Fleece, 36, Henrico – Transporting a Loaded Rifle within City Limits, Possessing a Weapon with an Extended Magazine

· Jack Glass, 24, Richmond – Rioting with a Weapon (Felony)

· Markeith Jackson, 25, Richmond – Transporting a Loaded Rifle within City Limits

· Ronald Johnson, 33, Henrico – Transporting a Loaded Rifle within City Limits

· Lila-Jad Koumtakoun, 22, Richmond – Pedestrian in the Roadway, False ID to Police to Avoid Arrest

· Taylor Maloney, 20, Richmond – Trespassing

· Robin Proffer, 26, Henrico – Trespassing

· Travis Pulley, 45, Richmond – Riot with a Weapon (Felony)

· Mitchell Shue, 26, Herndon – Trespassing

· Dexter Superville, 21, Richmond – Rioting, Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine

· Justin Tenney, 27, Richmond – Block Traffic, No Seatbelt, Driver’s License Not in Possession

· Two Juveniles – not identified

The persons arrested for trespassing were in Monroe Park after 10 p.m. as observed by RPD officers on Sunday, July 26. Richmond city parks are off-limits at that time.

After that, a group of about one hundred persons moved together from that area into the Broad Street corridor followed by several support vehicles. They moved eastbound for several blocks. Three fires were set in dumpsters, buildings were tagged with graffiti and windows were broken.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m., Monday, July 27, the group blocked the intersection of BroadWest Street and Belvedere Road. RPD officers attempted to clear the intersection so RAA ambulances could pass. Several persons refused disperse. Additional arrests were made at that time.

Booking photos are attached. There are no booking photos of those arrested for transporting a loaded rifle within city limits as they were released with a summons.

