Richmond Police Arrest Geoffrey T. Stone in Forest Hill Avenue Double Homicide

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest in connection to a double homicide that occurred on Forest Hill Avenue last month.

Geoffrey T. Stone has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending.

At approximately 1:17 a.m., on Wednesday, June 24, officers were dispatched to an area near the intersection of Forest Hill and Semmes Avenues for several reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a vehicle resting on the creek embankment in the 3600 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

All of the occupants of the vehicle were adult males. Two were transported to a local hospital. One of them died there. The third occupant was pronounced at the scene.

In addition to the injuries the men received in the crash, two of the individuals had been shot.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 Or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

