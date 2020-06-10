Richmond Police Arrest Everett L. Bolling, Jr. in Blakey Street Homicide

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest in connection to the Blakey Street homicide that occurred two months ago.

Everett L. Bolling, Jr., 36, of Chesterfield was arrested this past Friday. He has been charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

At approximately 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, April 9, officers were called to the 3400 block of Blakey Street. When they arrived on scene, they found Francesca Harris-Scarborough, 31, of Richmond down inside of a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

