Richmond Police Arrest Avante C. Dixon in Street Shooting

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred in Mosby Court this past Friday.

Avante C. Dixon has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At approximately 1:17 p.m. on July 31, 2020, officers responded to the 2000 block of Accommodation Street for the report of a person shot. Once on scene, they found an adult female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Detectives have determined the shooting occurred during an altercation.

Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Davila at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips smartphone app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

