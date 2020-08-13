Richmond: Maury Street Homicide Suspect Patrick P. Wilkins Caught

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) A suspect in last week’s homicide on Maury Street was arrested this week.

Patrick P. Wilkins was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force on Monday, August 10. He is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His booking photo is attached.

On the morning of Sunday, August 2, officers found Kenneth Chappelle unresponsive inside a residence in the 1600 block of Maury Street. He was pronounced at the scene. The Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Anyone with additional information in this homicide investigation is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922. They also can contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using the P3 smartphone app or by going to www.crimestoppersrichmondvirginia.com.

