Down in DoldrumsVery few people have over $100 billion in wealth but only one has lost over $100 billion — Elon Musk. The majority owner of Tesla, SpaceX and now Twitter, has lost nearly $180 billion from his peak net worth of $340 billion. In 2022, geopolitical shocks led to a tech rout. This, along with a crypto winter wiped off nearly $200 billion collectively from Musk and Changpeng Zhao’s kitty.