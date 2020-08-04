Richard L. Treis Charged With Possessing With Intent To Distribute Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Richard L. Treis, 46, was charged by a federal complaint today with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the complaint, on July 15, 2020, an Undercover Agent (UCA) with Department of Homeland Security received a phone call from Richard Treis. Treis was looking to purchase 40 pounds of methamphetamine from the UCA for $120,000.

On July 29, 2020, investigators conducted surveillance on a vehicle in which Treis was the passenger and another individual who was the driver. The UCA met with Treis at the proposed meeting location, in Pacific, Missouri. Treis opened up a black bag and showed the UCA a large amount of United States Currency. The UCA directed Treis to drive to the back of the location where they could exchange the methamphetamine for the money.

The other individual and Treis drove to the agreed location, where the UCA provided Treis with a bag containing 7.1 kilograms of methamphetamine. Treis handed the bag of methamphetamine to the other individual and began walking toward the vehicle that they had arrived in. Investigators converged on the scene and arrested Treis and the other individual.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating these current charges. Assistant United States Attorney Derek Wiseman is handling the case for the Office.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

