Richard J. Hedberg Arrested For Unlawful Trespass near Putney Road

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/10/2020 at approximately 1547 hours Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Putney Road for a trespass complaint. Officers located and identified the subject as Richard J. Hedberg. Hedberg was placed under arrest and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was fingerprinted and photographed and temporarily lodged. Hedberg was issued a citation for Unlawful Trespass and released. He is scheduled to appear in Windham County Superior Court: Criminal Division on August 11, 2020 to face the charge.

