Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/4/2020 at approximately 8:04 PM Brattleboro Police were conducting an investigation into an aggravated assault at a residence on Winding Hill Road. During that investigation police discovered that Richard Gilbert had been in possession of heroin. Gilbert was issued a citation to appear in Windham Superior Court on 8/11/2020 to answer to the charge of Possession of Heroin.

