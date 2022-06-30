Richard Alan Pleads Guilty to Drug and Firearms Violations

Miami Man, Richard Alan Stewart Pleads Guilty to Multiple Drug and Firearms Violations

A man who was arrested three times since 2019 for methamphetamine and firearms violations pleaded guilty Monday in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Richard Alan Stewart, 50, of Miami, pleaded guilty to three counts of Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition; three counts of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime; Carrying, Using, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.

Stewart, a convicted felon, brandished or possessed firearms on at least three different occasions along with methamphetamine that he intended to sell.

On Nov. 13, 2019, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper stopped Stewart for a traffic violation. The trooper conducted a search of the car which revealed zip-lock bags of methamphetamine and pills along with a Spike’s Tactical multi-caliber semi-automatic rifle, which is an AR 15. Later, a search was conducted at Stewart’s home where law enforcement discovered 92 grams of methamphetamine.

On March 18, 2021, task force officers conducted a search of Stewart’s residence based on a tip that Stewart continued to traffic large quantities of methamphetamine. When officers confronted Stewart in the home, he drew a stolen Smith & Wesson .380 caliber pistol and pointed it at them. Officers forcibly removed the gun from Stewart’s hand and arrested him. During the search, officers found the following items:

-one black bag containing a large amount of methamphetamine, a loaded Smith

& Wesson .45 caliber revolver, digital scales, and a baggie with yellow pills;

-one black bag with bundles of U.S. Currency totaling $39,350;

-one Heritage .22 caliber revolver

-two additional bags of methamphetamine

-glass pipes

-additional U.S. currency

In total, officers located 1.4 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Finally, on May 17, 2021, Grove City Police officer pulled Stewart over for a traffic violation and conducted a search of the vehicle, which revealed 670 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe, a Ruger EC9s 9mm caliber pistol, and seven rounds of ammunition.

In total, law enforcement recovered five illegally-obtained firearms, ammunition, more than 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, and more than $40,000 from the investigation.

Stewart did not cooperate with law enforcement during the investigations. Stewart faces a 17-year sentence for the possession and brandishing of firearms charges and an additional 10 year sentence for distribution of controlled substances. Once sentenced, Stewart will serve a minimum of 27 years in federal prison.

