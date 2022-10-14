Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki Warns About World War III

The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has warned about World War Three. “Are you ready for World War III?” he asked, adding that “History shows wars are about energy: oil and coal.”

Robert Kiyosaki on World War III and the Energy Crisis

The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, has warned about World War III. Rich Dad Poor Dad is a 1997 book co-authored by Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. It has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over six years. More than 32 million copies of the book have been sold in over 51 languages across more than 109 countries.

Kiyosaki tweeted earlier this week to his 2.1 million followers:

Are you ready for World War III? History shows wars are about energy: oil & coal.

“Hitler invaded countries like Romania for their oil & coal. Japan attacked Pearl Harbor when U.S. cut Japan from oil,” he further wrote. “Was the sabotage of Nord Stream pipeline [the] start of WWIII?”

More people are increasingly worried about the possibility of a third world war. On Thursday, Russia threatened that if Ukraine is admitted to the NATO military alliance, then the conflict in Ukraine would be guaranteed to escalate into World War Three.

In a follow-up tweet, the famous author opined: “Any idiot knows civilization runs on energy. His 1st act in 2020 Biden cut the Keystone XL Pipeline. Oil prices jumped from $30 a barrel to $130. Inflation up … poor and middle class crushed by inflation.”

On Sunday, Kiyosaki reiterated his recommendation for investors to buy gold, silver, and bitcoin, tweeting:

Why millions to be wiped out: People can see micro economics: food & fuel prices rising. Cannot see macro economics. Macro econ invisible. Protect yourself from macro. Buy gold, silver, bitcoin.

However, the famed author cautioned Thursday: “Gold, silver, bitcoin may protect your wealth … but not your income. As economy crashes, stock markets go bust, pensions crash and unemployment rises a side hustle may provide you income. Who knows? Your side hustle may grow into the next Amazon or bitcoin. Take care. Be aware.”

Kiyosaki has been predicting doom and gloom for quite some time. Earlier this month, he said the U.S. dollar will crash by January next year, advising people to buy gold, silver, and bitcoin.

Last month, he warned that the end of fake money is here, urging people to “invest in real money,” naming the same aforementioned three investments. He also cautioned that the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates will destroy the U.S. economy.

The renowned author previously predicted that all markets are crashing, including real estate, stocks, bonds, gold, silver, and bitcoin. However, he later urged investors to get into crypto now, before the biggest economic crash in world history happens.

