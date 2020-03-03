RI Man Robert Barrie Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Producing, Possessing Child Pornography

(STL.News) – A former North Providence and Pawtucket resident arrested twice for sharing child pornography online, and who was found to be in possession of more than 11,400 images and videos of child pornography, including a video he produced that depicts him sexually assaulting a minor female, was sentenced today to 20 years in federal prison.

Robert Barrie, 41, was arrested by members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in May 2015 and in July 2017, after investigators discovered him sharing child pornography through online peer-to-peer networks.

On May 7, 2015, members of the ICAC task force executed a court-authorized search of Barrie’s then North Providence residence, and seized several electronic devices containing child pornography. Barrie was charged in Rhode Island state court with possession of child pornography. He was re-arrested about three weeks later when, during a forensic review of the digital devices seized from Barrie, investigators discovered videos that depict Barrie sexually assaulting a minor female.

Barrie was re-arrested and arraigned in Rhode Island state court on child molestation charges. He was subsequently released on bail.

In July 2017, ICAC investigators observed peer-to-peer Internet traffic of child pornography files being shared from an IP address in Pawtucket. When investigators arrived at the Pawtucket residence, they learned it was the residence of Robert Barrie. Barrie was arrested after the electronic devices in his possession were found to contain child pornography.

Barrie pleaded guilty in federal court on April 9, 2019, to charges of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

At sentencing today, U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith sentenced Barrie to 240 months in federal prison to be followed by 25 years supervised release, announced United States Attorney Aaron L. Weisman, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police Colonel James M. Manni, and Homeland Security Investigations Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason Molina.

This Project Safe Childhood case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John P. McAdams.

The Rhode Island ICAC Task Force is comprised of members of the Rhode Island State Police Computer Crimes Unit along with detectives from the Warwick, Cranston, Newport, East Providence, Pawtucket, Bristol, North Kingstown, and Woonsocket Police Departments, and Homeland Security Investigations agents.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE