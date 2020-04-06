Rhode Island Governor Provides Update on State’s Response to COVID-19

Providence, RI (STL.News) Rhode Island Governor Gina M. Raimondo provided an update today on Rhode Island’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis. While reiterating the importance of social distancing in big box retail stores, she asked that Rhode Islanders who see individuals or businesses failing to comply report their concerns to the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation.

Rhode Island COVID-19 Data Update

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced today that Rhode Island has 116 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 922. RIDOH also announced eight additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. These people ranged in age from their 60s to their 90s. Of these eight people, seven were nursing home residents. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 25. A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online.

Key messages for the public

Anyone who is sick should stay home and self-isolate (unless going out for testing or healthcare).

The people who live with that person and who have been in direct close contact with that person should self-quarantine for 14 days. Direct close contact means being within approximately 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period.

Help is available for people living in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. Visit www.RIDelivers.com for connections to groceries, home supplies, restaurants, and mutual aid groups. People can also call 2-1-1.

Groups of more than five people should not be gathering. Always avoid close personal contact with other people in public.

Healthcare workers should not be going to work if they are sick (even with mild symptoms).

People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. Do not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless you are experiencing a medical emergency).

People with general, non-medical questions about COVID-19 can visit www.health.ri.gov/covid, write to RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022. This is the COVID-19 Hotline that RIDOH has available to the public.

Everyone can help stop the spread of viruses in Rhode Island.

Get your flu shot, and make sure the people around you do the same.

Wash your hands often throughout the day. Use warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow.

Stay home and do not leave your house if you are sick, unless it is for emergency medical care.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs spread this way.