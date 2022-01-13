Rhode Island Governor Directs Flags Lowered

Providence, RI (STL.News) In accordance with a proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, Governor Dan McKee has directed U.S. and Rhode Island flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on January 13, 2022 as a mark of respect for Harry Reid.

“America lost a legend with the passing of Harry Reid,” said Governor McKee. “Harry Reid was a lifelong public servant whose legacy, including securing passage of the Affordable Care Act, will be felt for decades to come. He will be deeply missed across our nation. Our hearts go out to his family and all who knew him.”

Governor McKee also asks Rhode Islanders to lower their flags as a sign of respect.