Rhode Island: Arrest Jose Recinos Morales

Rhode Island Gaming Enforcement Unit arrest Jose Recinos Morales for Larceny Under $1,500
PROVIDENCE, RI (STL.News) Today, August 8, 2021, at approximately 5:00 AM, members of the Gaming Enforcement Unit arrested Jose Recinos Morales, age 54, of 84 Daniel Avenue, Providence, RI, for Larceny Under $1,500. This arrest was the result of an investigation at the Twin River Casino. The subject was transported to the Lincoln Woods Barracks, where he was processed and held overnight pending morning arraignment.
