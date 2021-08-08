Rhode Island: Arrest Jose Recinos Morales

PROVIDENCE, RI ( STL.News ) Today, August 8, 2021, at approximately 5:00 AM, members of the Gaming Enforcement Unit arrested Jose Recinos Morales , age 54, of 84 Daniel Avenue, Providence, RI, for Larceny Under $1,500 . This arrest was the result of an investigation at the Twin River Casino. The subject was transported to the Lincoln Woods Barracks, where he was processed and held overnight pending morning arraignment.

