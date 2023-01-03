Reward Hunters Token (RHT) Falls 0.23%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Tuesday – InvestorsObserver

Reward Hunters Token (RHT) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Tuesday, the crypto has dropped 23.15% to $0.000005472821206.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Reward Hunters Token a high volatility rank of 94, placing it in the top 6% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge analyzes which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

RHT’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Reward Hunters Token price is in a good position going forward. With support at $0.00000388276740009158 and resistance around $0.00000607629763576395. This positions Reward Hunters Token with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

