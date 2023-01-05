Revenue growth of telcos likely to be sluggish in Q3

, Jio and (Vi) are likely to report sluggish sequential mobile revenue growth for the quarter to December 2022, as users discarded multiple SIMs, conversion from 2G to 4G slowed and the impact of late 2021 tariff hikes petered out with no fresh increases, said analysts.

estimates that Bharti , Jio Platforms (JPL) and Vi will report ?35,098.5 crore (0.6% quarter-on-quarter growth), ?24,653.2 crore (up 1.6%) and ?10,628 crore (up 0.1%), respectively in their India mobile revenue for the third quarter of this financial year. JPL is a wholly-owned arm of which houses the Mukesh Ambani-owned group’s telecom business, Jio and other digital properties and investments. Jio, though, makes up the bulk of JPL’s numbers.

JPL’s profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter is expected to be flat at ?4,753.8 crore as the company recognises a portion of 4G spectrum cost, said ICICI Securities. The firm expects Bharti Airtel to benefit from lower forex in the quarter, pushing its PAT up nearly 49% quarter-on-quarter to ?3,194.5 crore.

I-Sec pegged Vi’s December quarter loss, amid continuing customer churn, to be almost flat at ?7,536 crore compared with ?7,595 crore in the July-September quarter.

It forecast flat average revenue per user (ARPU) growth for Jio in the October-December quarter at ?177 despite strong customer gains, while it said Bharti Airtel and Vi could report 2% and 2.5% quarter-on-quarter gains at ?194 and ?134, respectively, partly helped by the expected slide in their customer bases.

The brokerage estimates Bharti Airtel and Vi’s customer losses at 2 million and 6 million, respectively in the quarter to December amid rising cost of mobile services, while it sees Jio reporting 5 million customer additions. Airtel, Jio and Vi are expected to see 1.8%, 1.2% and 2.2% growth in data subscribers, respectively.