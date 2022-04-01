U.S. Attorney & U.S. Postal Inspection Service Announce Result of Drug & Cash Trafficking Interdiction

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, and Ketty Larco-Ward, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division, today announced the results of an interdiction related to the use of the U.S. Mail to ship drugs and drug proceeds.

During the first two weeks of March 2022, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force conducted an interdiction that resulted in the seizure of more than 30 suspicious parcels that had been shipped through the U.S. Mail to Connecticut. Court-authorized searches of the parcels revealed a total of approximately 24 kilograms of cocaine, 3.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 11 kilograms of marijuana, other drugs, and $420,000 in cash.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force includes members from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Postal Service – Office of the Inspector General, the Connecticut Army National Guard, and the Hartford, New Britain, Meriden and Town of Groton Police Departments.

“The Narcotics and Bulk Trafficking Task Force has been doing an extraordinary job identifying drug traffickers who use the mail, and then seizing large quantities of drugs shipped to Connecticut and cash mailed in return to drug suppliers,” said U.S. Attorney Boyle. “Our office will continue to work with investigators to secure search warrants for suspicious parcels to decrease the flow of deadly narcotics into Connecticut, and prosecute those involved. A large portion of the cash seized in these investigations will help fund future law enforcement efforts.”

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service aims to identify, disrupt, and dismantle Drug Trafficking Organizations across the country,” said Ketty Larco-Ward, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division. “Postal Inspectors accomplish this by focusing on illicit drug mailers and distribution rings, maintaining an aggressive drug parcel-detection program, and seeking prosecution of mailers and recipients of illegal drugs. Combatting illicit drugs in the mail is a top priority and we will continue to coordinate with our law enforcement partners as we prioritize our resources in areas with high levels of illicit drug activity.”

