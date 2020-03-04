Resorts World Las Vegas Selects Hooray as Advertising Agency of Record

IRVINE, Calif. (STL.News) – Hooray Agency announced today that it has been named as the Advertising Agency of Record (AOR) for Resorts World Las Vegas. Opening in the Summer of 2021, Resorts World will be the most comprehensive and significant luxury integrated resort to open in Las Vegas in over 10 years, with a capital investment of $4.3 billion. As the AOR, Hooray will be responsible for establishing the brand’s identity, crafting an integrated advertising campaign, building a customer-centric ecommerce experience, and supporting the grand opening vision.

“After a rigorous selection process, we are honored to be the agency selected for Resorts World Las Vegas,” said Steven Seghers, president of Hooray. “From the very beginning, there was an electric synergy between our two teams. Resorts World wanted a partner who would reject traditional marketing approaches in favor of work that cuts through the clutter, and Hooray has a proven record of producing disruptive, compelling ideas that span the creative gamut.”

Hooray will work closely with Resorts World leadership to establish a truly unique and ownable value proposition, including the creation of a proprietary brand platform, an overarching tag line, a new, leading-edge website, and a comprehensive advertising campaign aimed at establishing Resorts World Las Vegas as the preeminent luxury, lifestyle and entertainment hospitality experience on the Strip.

These strategic efforts will be leveraged to support every aspect of the world-class resort. In total, Resorts World Las Vegas will boast 3,500 guest rooms and suites; an extensive food and beverage portfolio featuring a wide range of cuisine from authentic street food to Michelin-starred dining; globally recognized retail concepts; in addition to dynamic nightlife and entertainment offerings spread across an abundance of “experience zones,” culminating in a 5,000-capacity, state-of-the-art theater.

On the technology side, approaching visitors can become mesmerized by one of the largest LED building displays in the world, covering over 100,000 square feet of the west resort tower’s facade.

“We are excited to partner with Hooray to solidify our brand position and create authentic stories that showcase Resorts World’s service-first philosophy and commitment to providing remarkable experiences for its guests,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “We’re introducing something completely new to the Las Vegas Strip and feel confident Hooray’s impressive hospitality pedigree, unique strategic approach and fearless creativity will help bring our story to life.”

This new partnership will be further amplified with exciting announcements throughout the year.

ABOUT HOORAY AGENCY

Hooray Agency is a full service advertising and creative agency with corporate offices in California, supporting field teams in New York, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Hong Kong, and Kansas City. Hooray works intimately with global clients to support new brand creative, integrated advertising, digital and ecommerce solutions, and immersive business consulting for luxury-lifestyle brands seeking to leverage the unreasonable power of creativity. A privately held corporation for over 25 years, Hooray specializes in the branding and marketing of industry leaders across several diverse sectors, from hospitality (Salamander Hotels & Resorts, Pebble Beach Company, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Hotels, Hilton Hotels, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Montage Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels, Passport Hotels & Resorts) and multinationals (Thales, Sony, Kaiser Permanente and Luen Thai Holdings) to real estate (Geolo Capital, Seven Canyons, Salamander Residences, Spruce Peak, and Mark-Taylor, among others). For more information, visit www.hooray.agency

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, which has been registered as a publicly traded corporation by the Nevada Gaming Commission. Resorts World Las Vegas has affiliated integrated resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Construction for Resorts World Las Vegas, one of the largest hotel construction sites currently in the U.S., is steadily moving forward with approximately 2,200 construction workers on-site each day at the 88-acre site. The property will be a tech-forward, innovative and inclusive resort which will stand on the pillars of elevated service, harmony, loyalty and luxury. With a mission to weave the culture of Resorts World into the fabric of Las Vegas, the 3,500-room casino-resort will introduce a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the Las Vegas market with exciting new experiences, a one-of-a-kind culture and seamless guest service. For more information, visit www.rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT GENTING GROUP

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group collectively employs about 56,000 people and is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com.