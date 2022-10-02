Resolution plan for Reliance Commercial implemented

Lenders to Anil Ambani ‘s non-banking finance company (NBFC) Commercial Finance have implemented the 18-month-old resolution plan for the company and completed the distribution of recoveries in what is the first resolution for a non-bank lender outside the dedicated bankruptcy mechanism.

The money was distributed on Friday night following which lenders have formed a five-member committee to monitor the change of management until the company’s reins are handed over to

& Infrastructure, the successful resolution applicant, people familiar with the details said.

“This is the first completion of resolution for an Anil Ambani-company and also the first outside the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT),” said a person aware of the resolution. “On Saturday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), too, has given its go-ahead for change of management of the company, which means barring a few procedural issues now, lenders can hand over the company to Authum this month itself.”

Distribution of the funds means besides the recovery banks can also gain in provision write-back on the account in the second quarter of the year. Reliance Commercial and its twin

are undergoing resolution outside NCLT in a process that was initiated before parent was admitted into insolvency. Reliance Commercial had owed creditors ?9,017 crore. Authum has offered ?2,207 crore – a 75% haircut for secured creditors. It is largely funded by internal cash reserves accumulated in the debtor and also some cash payment by Authum.

“Authum has infused about ?250 crore that it had to under the plan which has been distributed among lenders on Friday,” said a second person aware of the deal.