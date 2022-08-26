Reshod Jamar Sentenced for Drug, Firearms Offenses

Drug Trafficker, Reshod Jamar Everett Who Operated from Fayetteville Daycare Sentenced to 40 Years in Federal Prison for Drug and Firearms Offenses

(STL.News) Reshod Jamar Everett, 36, of Cumberland County, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for leading a drug trafficking operation out of an in-home daycare and other locations in Fayetteville. A jury returned a verdict on May 10, 2022 finding Everett guilty of six felony drug trafficking and firearms related charges.

“Despite Everett’s best efforts to undermine the public trust in our local law enforcement partners, investigators were able to build a comprehensive case demonstrating that he was responsible for distributing vast quantities of illegal drugs in the Fayetteville area,” said Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. “The fact that he stored drugs, cash, and loaded, high-powered AR rifles at an in-home daycare further underscores the danger that Everett presented to the community at large.”

“For years, Reshod Everett used the compassion of our community to deflect from his criminal activity in order to garner mistrust of the police department,” said Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins. “We are pleased with our continued federal partnership and another drug peddler is out of our community.”

“The threat this individual posed to the community cannot be overstated,” said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims. “Large quantities of drugs and multiple firearms – many of which were loaded and ready to fire – were recovered within a business that served parents and children. This was a tragedy waiting to happen, and because of the work from the Fayetteville Police Department, ATF, and the U.S. Attorney’s office, we’ve prevented that tragedy and ended this individual’s criminal career.”

In 2018, investigators with the Fayetteville Police Department determined that Everett was distributing large amounts of controlled substances, including from an apartment in Fayetteville. On July 16, 2018, agents conducted a traffic stop of a Cadillac driven by co-defendant Alvin Milton Davis as it left the apartment complex. In the vehicle, agents found marijuana, cocaine, and a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

The same day, agents obtained a search warrant for the apartment and seized more than 36 pounds of marijuana, more than 300 grams of cocaine, and a loaded CZ Scorpion firearm. The apartment was leased by Reshod Everett, with Alvin Davis listed as an authorized occupant.

Investigators then determined that Everett’s primary residence was on Ronald Reagan Drive in Fayetteville, and that he and his wife operated an in-home daycare in the residence. On July 17, 2018, agents obtained a search warrant for the house and seized more than $65,000, eight firearms, ammunition, and THC edibles. In a detached shed, agents seized THC wax, tramadol, and drug packaging materials.

Several of the firearms found inside the residence were loaded, high-powered rifles. One loaded rifle had the selector switch set to “fire,” and, as such, only a small amount of pressure on the trigger would have caused gun to fire.

Investigators then identified a storage unit used by Everett. A search warrant was issued for the storage unit, and on July 18, 2018, it was found to contain more than 65 pounds of marijuana.

Witness testimony established that Everett was responsible for more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 1,700 kilograms of marijuana.

Evidence introduced at trial also showed that Everett attempted to engage in a variety of tactics to obstruct prosecutors and investigators. These tactics included giving false testimony under oath, attempting to bribe or threaten others to give false testimony, utilizing gang members to intimidate witnesses, and engaging in an extensive social media campaign to falsely accuse the Fayetteville Police Department and Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office of wrongdoing.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Operation Cali Verde. OCDETF investigations identify, disrupt, and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launders, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Court Judge James C. Dever III. The Fayetteville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case, and the Internal Revenue Service assisted at trial. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Scott Lemmon and Caroline Webb prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today