Rescue mission launched after migrant boat ‘capsizes’ in English Channel



A major rescue operation is underway after a suspected migrant boat got into difficulties in the English Channel.Reports suggest the small boat capsized, throwing people into the freezing water in the early hours of Wednesday. A distress call was made just before 3am. Border Force, a Royal Navy patrol vessel, French fishing boats, Kent Police and two coastguard helicopters have joined the rescue mission. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed it is coordinating “a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat” off the Kent coast. A spokesman said: “We have sent Dover, Dungeness, Hastings and Ramsgate RNLI lifeboats and Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone coastguard rescue teams, along with the coastguard area commander.Read More”HM Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent and one from the French Navy are involved. “A fishing vessel in the area is also assisting in the rescue.”The Ministry of Defence confirmed to the Standard that it was working “with relevant agencies on a coordinated response to an incident in the Channel”. It comes just hours after the Prime Minister vowed to pass new lews to tackle illegal immigration and the small boats crisis. Rishi Sunak unveiled a host of measures designed to curb the perilous crossings. He told MPs that the Government would “establish a new permanent unified small boats operational command”, bringing together “military and civilian capability and the National Crime Agency”.This is a breaking story, updates to follow