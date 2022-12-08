Rescue for the market: Binance Bitcoin reserves are overcollateralized – Report – Crypto News Flash

Image courtesy of Binance Twitter page

Mazars reports on Binance Bitcoin reserves and declared over-collateralization.

Binance’s audits are false, unofficial, and more worthless than Tether’s report says, Francine McKenna.

According to Mazars, an international audit, tax, and advisory firm, collateralization analysis shows that Binance Bitcoin reserves are overcollateralized. The report was announced after Mazars conducted a Proof-of-Reserves and Proof-of-Liabilities verification on the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume. The snapshot of the total reserves and liabilities was taken on 22 Nov 2022 at 23:59:59 UTC.

In a post-assessment statement, Mazars declared:

At the time of assessment, Mazars observed Binance controlled in-scope assets in excess of 100% of their total platform liabilities.

Mazars calculated and verified Binance assets through a Merkle-Proof. After carrying out the assessment, Mazars discovered that Binance had a collateralization ratio of 101 percent in its Bitcoin reserves. However, Mazars’ report clarified that customers’ Bitcoin is collateralized on the Binance blockchain and the cryptocurrency exchange currently controls it. The assessment included all the margins and loans of the In-Scope assets spent as Out-Of-Scope assets. Binance’s assessment was triggered by the collapse of FTX, one of Binance’s top competitors, due to liquidity crises.

Last month, the cryptocurrency exchange announced the launch of its Proof of Reserves (PoR) system in order to provide more transparency of users’ funds. In the same announcement, Binance mentioned that the Proof of Reserves (PoR) system would begin with BTC and add other cryptocurrencies later.

Post Analysis Drama: Mazar’s Report on Binance Bitcoin Reserves Not True

Francine McKenna, a lecturer in financial accounting at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, has declared that Mazars' assessment is not an official audit. She said:

They did a comparison of balances per public key address from a list they got from management. They did not compare any balances in independent banks or custodians or depositories. This is more worthless than even the Tether or USDC report.”

In September, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Friedman LLP of “serial violations of the federal securities laws” and “improper professional conduct”. According to the SEC’s investigation, the New York-based accounting firm carried out audits on two publicly traded companies, iFresh, a Chinese grocery store, and another undisclosed company. The auditors were charged a fine of $1 million. Friedman LLP was the auditor of Tether from May 2017 to January 2018. In August, Tether replaced Friedman LLP with BDO Italia.

The collateralization analysis performed by Mazars covered Binance’s total reserves and liabilities. These customers’ assets specifically included customers’ spots, options, margins, futures, funding, loan, and earn accounts. The cumulative amount for wrapped Bitcoin and Bitcoin on Binance reserves was 575742.4228. Customers held their assets on the Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Binance Smart Chain blockchains.

