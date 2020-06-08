Request for Public Assistance: Gas Station Robbery at Janesville

Janesville, WI (STL.News) On 06-07-2020 at 1:19 AM officers were sent to 650 Midland Rd, JR Quick Mart, for a robbery. The robbery suspect entered the store. He eventually made contact with the attendant at which point he made a gesture under his clothing leading the clerk to believe he was armed. No weapon was displayed.

The suspect demanded money from the attendant. The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of US currency out of the building. He was last seen running towards Baymont Inn.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTION

Male,White

Approximately 24 years old

5’9”- 5’11” medium build Wearing dark gray sweat pants, white long sleeve shirt with 3 dark buttons, white tennis shoes and white knit stocking cap.

This incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this crime and the identity of the suspect we would like to encourage you to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 app on your smart phone.

