Republicans are wrong to oppose IRS funding boost

The writer is a former vice-chairman of Chevy Chase BankUS president Joe Biden’s introduction of additional funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been demonised by Republican leaders in the House of Representatives and Senate. But their reasoning is flawed to the point of being reprehensible. Here’s why. The IRS has been systematically cut back for the past 15 to 20 years despite having ever growing numbers of increasingly complex tax returns to process and many additional burdens placed on its staff by Congress. Legislators have also substantially increased the load on the agency, such as distributing tens of millions of cheques for Covid relief funds and processing refundable child care tax credit payments.As a result, the agency is near breaking point. It is unable to process tax returns in a timely way, or provide acceptable levels of service to the taxpayer and it is falling woefully short in enforcing tax laws. The result — according to very detailed and well documented studies by the IRS — is that tax cheating has reached a level of $600bn per year and growing. Unless action is taken, it is reasonable to expect that as much as $7tn in tax revenue, which is legally due over the next 10 years, will go unpaid. The IRS studies further have analysed how and where the cheating is occurring. It is emphatically not among the vast majority of taxpayers who receive a regular pay cheque, an interest or dividend payment, or even the proceeds from the sale of securities. Rather it is occurring with upper income taxpayers, usually businesses designed specifically as “partnerships” and which receive income that is not reported to the government. Over 50 per cent of this “opaque” income goes unreported and therefore untaxed, according to IRS studies. To deal with this enormous challenge, the Biden administration has secured an additional $80bn in funding (an annual increase of about 7 per cent above the level of inflation) over the next decade. This will pay for as many as 87,000 new employees and help upgrade the IRS’s woefully antiquated technology to 21st-century standards. First, the 87,000 number is the one that has caused most consternation among Republicans, but they seem not to have noticed that this is a target for the next 10 years. Second, the IRS has 25,000 to 30,000 fewer employees today than it had 25 years ago, when it had a much smaller workload. Third, it is expected that up to half of its current staff (78,000) will leave in the next decade, so 35,000 to 40,000 employees will need to be hired just to replace planned retirements and turnover. Most of the remaining hires will be customer service representatives trained to answer the telephone and respond to taxpayer questions. The number of “Revenue Agents” skilled in the challenging work of examining and auditing tax returns is expected to be approximately 17,000 by 2031, barely more than the 15,000 revenue agents employed in the 1990s. To suggest that the recently-passed legislation proposes to suddenly send 87,000 gun toting agents into homes and places of work, as Republican senator Chuck Grassley suggested, is the height of irresponsibility. He and his fellow opponents of the proposal Kevin McCarthy, Lindsey Graham and Rick Scott need to stop this shameless dissembling. The added funding for the IRS amounts to just over 1 per cent of the amount lost to cheating. Strengthening the IRS presents an enormous opportunity to enhance tax revenue and reduce our deficits. Equally important is the contribution to tax fairness, because collecting taxes that are owed by upper income taxpayers ultimately lowers the burden on those already paying what they owe. Tax cheating is a law and order issue. Failing to take aggressive corrective action amounts to condoning criminal conduct. It’s just that simple.