Report: Uniswap Seeks to Raise $200 Million in Fresh Capital at $1 Billion Valuation

The largest decentralized exchange (dex) platform by global trade volume, Uniswap, is looking to raise between $100 and $200 million, according to a report citing people familiar with the company. The funding round is currently in a nascent stage as the report claims Uniswap has been “engaging with a number of investors.”

Sources Say Uniswap Is Eyeing a Fresh Capital Raise From Investors Like Polychain

According to four unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Uniswap is eyeing fresh capital from investors. The news stems from a report published by Tech Crunch reporter Manish Singh who cites the parties familiar with Uniswap’s business dealings. Singh says the sources claim that the decentralized exchange (dex) startup is “engaging with a number of investors” and one of them is Polychain Capital.

Uniswap is seeking roughly $100 to $200 million in fresh capital and could print a post-valuation of around $1 billion. To date, Uniswap has raised around $12.8 billion from investors. Following the $1.8 million seed round in April 2019, the Uniswap team raised another $11 million in a Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

The $11 million injected into Uniswap also stemmed from other venture capital firms like Parafi capital, Paradigm, and Union Square Ventures. The fundraising news follows the creation of the Uniswap Foundation, and the organization just revealed plans to distribute $1.8 million in grants to 14 different recipients.

Defillama.com statistics show Uniswap is the fifth largest decentralized finance (defi) protocol in terms of total value locked (TVL). Uniswap’s TVL, on September 30, 2022, is roughly $5.3 billion, up 3.75% during the last seven days. Defillama.com metrics further show that the dex represents close to 64% of all dex volume worldwide.

Uniswap version 3 (V3) has printed $834,376,434 in 24-hour trade volume, while Uniswap V2 has roughly $41.71 million. There’s also Uniswap Polygon ($97.43M), Uniswap Arbitrum ($47.64M), and Uniswap Optimism ($51.44M). At the end of June, Uniswap announced it acquired the non-fungible token (NFT) aggregator Genie and recently revealed integration with the NFT marketplace Sudoswap.

What do you think about Uniswap looking to raise $100 to $200 million from strategic investors? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.











Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.