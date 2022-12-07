Report: FTX Execs Offered Taylor Swift $100M to Endorse the Exchange, Source Says Singer Never Considered the Deal – Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

According to a report, the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift was allegedly courted by FTX to promote the exchange. Sources say the deal was worth more than $100 million and it was reportedly pushed by the FTX executive Claire Watanabe.

Award-Winning Singer Taylor Swift Was Allegedly Courted by FTX Executives

A report published by the Financial Times (FT) claims that FTX “held talks with Taylor Swift over $100mn sponsorship deal.” Swift is a famous American singer with a number of platinum-certified albums under her wing. Reportedly, the alleged Swift and FTX sponsorship deal stagnated and never materialized into anything.

FT sources say the deal between Swift and FTX was reportedly going to end this spring, however, FT also cites sources that claim: “Taylor would not, and did not, agree to an endorsement deal.” The sources further stressed to FT that “the discussion was around a potential tour sponsorship that did not happen.”

The report notes that FTX’s business development division lead Claire Watanabe was the one who pushed for the Swift sponsorship deal with FTX. Purportedly, a large quantity of FTX’s market staff were not pleased with the Swift sponsorship idea, and thought the deal to execute it was “extremely high” and “really f***ing outrageous.”

Another insider and FTX employee disclosed that FTX executives tried to get Swift to apply a “mild degree of endorsement” toward the now-defunct crypto exchange on her social media accounts. The source familiar with Swift’s dealings said that the award-winning singer never once considered endorsing FTX.

The sources that claim FTX courted Swift to endorse the exchange for more than $100 million follow the long list of celebrities that did endorse FTX. A large group of celebrities and athletes including Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, William Trevor Lawrence, Kevin O’Leary, Naomi Osaka, David Ortiz, Stephen Curry, Udonis Haslem, Shaquille O’Neal, Shohei Ohtani, and Lawrence Gene David have been named in a class-action lawsuit for allegedly misleading investors.

What do you think about the alleged talks between Taylor Swift and FTX before the crypto exchange imploded? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman

