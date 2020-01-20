Repair, Rebuilding Advice Available in Sioux Falls and Mitchell, SD

SIOUX FALLS, SD (STL.News) FEMA mitigation and flood insurance specialists will be at Menards in Sioux Falls and Mitchell next week to offer advice and tips on how to repair storm damage and rebuild safer and stronger.

Specialists will be on hand Tuesday, Jan. 21 through Saturday, Jan. 25 to answer questions and provide home improvement tips for both do-it-yourself homeowners and general contractors. Recovery topics will include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes. They also will have information on building structures that are more hazard-resistant, with proven methods to prevent or reduce damage from future disasters.

Menards – East

110 N. Highline Ave.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Menards

815 E. Spruce St.

Mitchell, South Dakota

FEMA advisers will be available at these locations 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

More mitigation events will be held at home improvement stores in southeast South Dakota this week.

FEMA assistance is accessible to people with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation (e.g., sign language interpreter, Braille, CART, etc.), please make your request as soon as possible. Call or text (605) 400-8878. Last minute requests will be considered but may not be possible to fill.

To learn more about how mitigation efforts help individuals and communities visit www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.