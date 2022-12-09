Rent the Runway runs to over 100% gain after earnings

Liudmila Chernetska Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) gained sharply again on Friday, bringing post-earnings gains into the triple digits. Shares of the Brooklyn-based online fashion company rose 18.35% on Friday as the company’s bullish commentary on consumer bargain hunting continued to bolster optimism. The gain on Friday brings the two-day run for the stock to a staggering 107.4%. However, it was not the only e-commerce player enjoying a pop on Friday. ThredUp (TDUP) +10.59%, Wayfair (W) +4.09%, and Chewy (CHWY) +4.41% rounded out other notable internet retail gainers. Shares of the aforementioned e-commerce players on Friday have been beaten down in 2022 and attracted elevated short interest, perhaps adding to outsized gains on the day. While Etsy (ETSY) fell sharply on Friday, it too has enjoyed a rapid comeback as of late. Shares of Etsy (ETSY) have jumped 35% in the past month and over 100% from its June lows. Read more on Chewy’s positive earnings results that helped promote its gain on Friday.