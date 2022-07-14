Renewal of the Charter for IDET Advisory Committee

Renewal of the Charter for the International Digital Economy and Telecommunication Advisory Committee (IDET)

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The Department of State has renewed the charter of the International Digital Economy and Telecommunication Advisory Committee for two years.

The IDET will provide views and advice to the Department of State on international policy issues related to the digital economy, digital connectivity, economic aspects of emerging digital technologies, telecommunications, and communication and information policy matters. The IDET includes members of the telecommunications industry, organizations, institutions, or entities with specific interests in the digital economy, digital connectivity, economic aspects of emerging digital technologies, and communications and information policy matters; academia; civil society; and officials of interested government agencies.