Rena Bitter Travels to Chicago, Detroit, and Lansing

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Bitter Travels to Chicago, Detroit, and Lansing

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel May 23-24 to Chicago, Detroit, and Lansing. In Chicago and Detroit, she will observe U.S. passport facility operations and meet with staff. In Lansing, she will observe operations at the National Passport Information Center and meet with staff.