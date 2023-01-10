Religare Finvest eyes a fresh start after settling lender dues

Finvest (RFL), once hobbled by charges of malfeasance, expects to start anew after settling its dues to lenders through a one- time settlement (OTS) later this month.Managing director Rashmi Saluja said the company has already put forth its plans to the board of the parent (REL) and they include a preference issue to infuse money into RFL. Future plans include value unlocking in its health insurance business and also a listing of its broking business, Saluja said.Last month, creditors to RFL approved settling of their ?5,344 crore dues to more than a dozen lenders, with an immediate payment of ?2,320 crore, a 57% haircut. Saluja said 85% of settlement has been paid, with the rest to be paid by the month end following which the company will apply to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to remove restrictions on its business.”We plan to restart our lending business with a focus on SMEs. We have already invested in our health insurance and broking business and also plan to grow our housing finance business, all of which were impacted due to the misadventures of the previous promoters,” Saluja said.Saluja, a doctor by qualification, joined the Religare board in December 2018 after the previous promoters stepped down amid allegations of siphoning off funds from the company. She chairs the board of all four financial arms of the group and has spearheaded the new management’s efforts to get the companies out of bankruptcy.

“We will make a presentation to the board by February to ensure funding to grow our lending, health insurance, broking and housing finance businesses. We will look at small ticket loans to SMEs where we have gained some expertise due to the recovery we have done. In our housing subsidiary, we will also look at affordable housing, for which there is a big market in India,” Saluja said.The Burman family of has the largest stake in REL with 14%. Other shareholders in the company include , Samco Group, SSG Capital and International Finance Corp (IFC). Private equity company Kedara Capital owns about 15% in its health insurance business Care Health. Saluja said shareholders are ready to invest more noting the growth prospects of these companies.”Finvest was really a sought after business with a loan book of ?16,000 crore at peak before the siphoning off of funds. Now it has fallen to almost ?1,000 crore. But we are now starting with a clean slate with no debt and a capital adequacy of 50% post clean up, which will give us a platform to grow,” she said.