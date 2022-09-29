Relief rally on D-St: Sensex rebounds over 500 points, Nifty tests 17,000

After a 6-day losing streak, benchmark equity indices took a breather on Thursday tracking positive cues from the global markets.

Asian stocks opened positive following hefty gains in US stocks during overnight trade led by dip in bond yields.

At 9.16 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 534 points or 0.94 per cent higher at 57,133. Nifty50 was trading at 17,002, up 144 points or 0.86 per cent.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at

said that when negative sentiments become dominant, the risk-off gathers momentum and markets get oversold. Then, usually, an unexpected trigger reverses the near-term outlook leading to short covering and a market rally.

“The relief rally is likely to soon run out of steam and, therefore, investors need not make aggressive buys now,” Vijayakumar said.

The MPC is likely to raise rates by 50 bps and may move to a neutral stance. But this is already discounted by the market and therefore will not have any market moving impact, Vijayakumar said.



“Today being monthly expiry hence volatility may remain at elevated levels in the Indian markets so we advise intraday traders to remain cautious,” Mohit Nigam, Head – PMS, Hem Securities said.

Among Sensex stocks, Tata Steel rose 2.26 per cent to Rs 97.40. IndusInd Bank, ITC, Sun Pharma and NTPC surged 2.03 per cent, 1.74 per cent, 1.38 per cent and 1.36 per cent, respectively.

Sectorally, the Nifty Metal surged 2.22 per cent, while Nifty Media increased 2.20 per cent. Nifty Realty and Nifty Oil & Gas also opened higher.

Broader Nifty Midcap50 and Smallcap50 rose 0.96 per cent and 1.48 per cent.

On Wednesday, US market ended higher, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged 1.88 per cent, 1.97 per cent and 2.05 per cent, respectively.

Asian markets were trading higher, China’s Shanghai Composite, Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi surged 0.27 per cent, 0.73 per cent and 1.39 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which tracks the movement of the greenback against a basket of six major world currencies, increased 0.64 per cent to 113.32 level.

December Brent crude futures fell $0.40, or 0.45 per cent, to $87.66 a barrel at 9.41 am (IST).