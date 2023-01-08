Reliance Consumer to focus equally on full FMCG range, backend sourcing

() aims to build an integrated fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with plans to enter almost every product category and an equal focus on backend sourcing, according to a regulatory filing.

Newly floated FMCG flagship Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) said it intends to enter the entire spectrum of domestic, household and consumer goods such as pharmaceuticals, food products and beverages, agri- and non-agricultural produce, commodities, educational, raw, processed and commercial products. The filing was made to the Registrar of Companies.

The company also said it will have a complete play in backend sourcing by entering into all agricultural and allied activities, such as raising of crops and plantation.

Reliance Consumer Products also said it would enter dairy, agro-based products, animal husbandry and others.

RCPL has also appointed four directors to its board. They include holding company Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd managing director V Subramaniam; T Krishnakumar, who joined the group from Coca-Cola in 2021; US-based management academician Dipak C Jain and EMA Partners India managing director K Sudarshan. The company is yet to appoint a managing director.

An executive aware of the plans said Reliance Retail will scrap its private brands strategy of selling some FMCG brands exclusively through its stores, since these will be distributed to other retailers by Reliance Consumer Products. “There will be no private brand any more,” he said.

An email sent to Reliance remained unanswered till Sunday press time.

Acquisitions & Brands



RCPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, which is also the holding company for the conglomerate’s retail business arm, Reliance . Reliance Retail Ventures is owned by Reliance Industries.

The conglomerate announced its plans to enter FMCG at last year’s annual general meeting held in August, while Reliance Consumer Products was incorporated at November-end. RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha, is leading the entry into the FMCG business along with retail. She is also an executive director in Reliance Retail Ventures.

RCPL has, in the last 10 days, announced two acquisitions – a 51% stake in with plans to acquire an additional stake of up to 26% through an open offer, and a 50% stake in soft drink maker Sosyo Hajoori Beverages. The company will also distribute the Campa soft drink brand that the conglomerate acquired recently. Last month, it launched FMCG brand Independence in Gujarat as one of its mother brands.

“Reliance will roll out more mother brands like Independence in personal care and in the premium range,” said the executive cited above. “Gujarat will be the trial market for most products… The group is also looking at exclusive partnership with multiple FMCG manufacturers for its range.”