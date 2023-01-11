Reliance Communications’ committee of creditors to meet on Thursday

Bankrupt Reliance Communications’ committee of creditors (CoC) will be meeting on Thursday as part of a long-standing insolvency process which, experts believe, is headed towards liquidation of what was once India’s second largest telco.The agenda for the meeting was not disclosed in a filing to the stock exchanges. Mails sent to the resolution professional for RCom on the matter were not answered at press time.RCom, which housed Anil Ambani’s telecom business, has been undergoing corporate insolvency resolution for over four and a half years. The company was sent to the bankruptcy courts in May 2018 and started the insolvency process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2019.Under the process, its affairs, business and assets are being managed by the resolution professional (RP), Deloitte’s Anish Niranjan Nanavaty appointed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT Mumbai) since June 2019.The resolution plan by successful bidder UV ARC, an asset restructuring firm (ARC), was approved in March 2020 under a scheme where the ARC would buy the telco’s spectrum for Rs 12,760 crore in staggered payments over 10 years, with an upfront cash payment of Rs 5 crore.Indian banks, vendors and creditors have claimed Rs 86000 crore in dues on RCom’s part, and the telco owes the DoT Rs 26000 crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The verified debt was Rs 50,623 crore.

But the insolvency proceedings are in a limbo since UV ARC, an asset restructuring company (ARC), is now deemed unqualified to participate in the process owing to a new regulation by the Reserve .In September 2022, the RBI allowed ARCs to participate in the bidding of companies undergoing insolvency proceedings as long as they have net owned funds (NOF) of Rs 1000 crore and more. UV ARC, the successful bidder in case of RCom’s insolvency, and Aircel’s as well, has an NOF below Rs 200 crore according to industry estimates.Creditors are now left with two choices – either start the resolution process over again, or request the adjudicating authority – the NCLT to approve the liquidation of the company, say legal experts.If the process were to start again, there is not much left in the way of assets for the resolution applicants to take on. RCom’s most viable assets were its towers housed under Infratel, which have already been acquired by a unit of Reliance Jio. Its other major asset was the spectrum rights it owned.However, the company is embroiled in a legal battle over the use of spectrum as a company asset in the insolvency proceedings since the Department of Telecommunications has claimed that spectrum is a national asset, and as such cannot be sold as part of a resolution plan.Additionally, the company’s telecom license expired in 2021 which means it does not have the right to use the spectrum it owns. Once the company loses the right to spectrum, the asset (spectrum) has little to no value say analysts.