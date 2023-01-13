Rekha Jhunjhunwala adds stake in this Tata group multibagger in Q3

Investor Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of ace late investor Rakesh JhunJhunwala, added stake in in the December quarter. In accordance with the latest shareholding data of the stock on the BSE, Jhunjhunwala as of the December quarter (Q3FY23) held 51,00,687 equity shares or 1.79% stake in the Tata group company.This amounts to a 0.18% increase in holding by the investor as in the previous quarter, she held a 1.61% stake or 45,75,687 equity shares in the cellular and fixed-line services provider.The latest corporate shareholdings filed suggest that Rekha Jhunjhunwala publicly holds 20 stocks with an estimated net worth of over Rs 12,171.6 crore.In the December ended quarter, she also added stakes in counters such as , , and .While other stocks in her portfolio include , , , , , Star Health and among others.Tata Communications is a multibagger stock with three-year returns of 226%. Nevertheless, the stock in the last one year has underperformed and generated a negative return to the tune of 11%.

Currently, the stock is trading with almost 61% gains from its 52-week low price. The stock’s 52-week low and high prices are Rs 856.25 and Rs 1591.95 per share, respectively.Of the seven analyst rating on the stock, three have recommended a strong buy, while two have given a hold and another two have suggested a buy call on the counter.After the decline in FII shareholding seen for the last few quarters in the counter, there has been an increase in FII stake to 17.28% in the December quarter from 17.02% in the September quarter.Tata Communications, with an m-cap of Rs 39,230 crore, enables the digital transformation of enterprises globally, including 300 of the Fortune 500. The company’s range of offerings include cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), collaboration, security and network services.