Business

REITs deliver more value than S&P 500 in November, data center leads subsectors

December 3, 2022
Alexander Graham

Charday Penn REITs delivered slightly more returns than the other sectors in November, with the the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs closing 5.84% higher M/M, compared to the broader S&P 500 index finishing 5.38% higher. 10 out of 12 REIT subsectors yielded positive returns in November. The growth was helped by the sector’s quarterly results announcements, with the FFOs having climbed almost 15% to a record $19.9B in Q3 from a year ago, according to the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts’ Q3 T-Tracker. Data center REITs and healthcare REITs saw the highest increase in value among the subsectors. Data center REITs closed the month 18.46% higher, while healthcare REITs finished 10.31% higher. Hotel REITs and self storage REITs were the notable laggards during November, finishing 0.38% and 4.96% lower, respectively. Mortgage REITs continued to perform better than the equity REITs, generating 8.27% more value during the month. Here is a look at the performance of the REIT subsectors: