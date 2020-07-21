Registered Sex Offender Cort W. Davis II Sentenced to 25 years in Prison for Sex Offenses Against Two Minors, One an Appleton Area Resident

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on July 20, 2020, Cort W. Davis II (age: 32) of Rochester, New York, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison by Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach.

Davis, a registered sexual offender in the State of New York, initiated an online relationship with two children, one living in the Appleton, Wisconsin area, and the other living in Southern California. He identified himself online as “Caleb” and purported to be 19 years-old. In April of 2018, Davis travelled to Southern California where he rented a motel room and sexually abused a 14 year-old minor over a number of days, engaging in an array of sadomasochistic behavior and other forms of violent abuse. David then departed California for Wisconsin where he sexually abused a 13 year-old minor outside the Fox River Mall and days later at a nearby motel he procured to carry out his abuse. Investigators arrested Davis at the motel and, ultimately, uncovered digital videos of Davis sexually abusing the children after examining his cell phone.

Davis was convicted of “Possessing Sexual Performance by a Child Under 16 Years-Old” in Monroe County, New York, in 2015. He was required to register as a sexual offender until 2021. In 2017, Davis was convicted of “Failure to Report a Change in Address or Status by a Sex Offender” in Henrietta, New York.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Griesbach admonished Davis for his “horrible offenses” and for “stealing the girls’ innocence.” He noted that there were few mitigating factors considering the defendant’s actions and his previous criminal record. He further stated his belief that a 25-year prison sentence was both “just” and lengthy enough to protect the community. Upon the completion of his federal prison sentence, the defendant will serve the remainder of his life on supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Appleton Police Department, the Grand Chute Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

