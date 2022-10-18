Register Here for Our Weekly Technical Analysis Update

After a turbulent summer, the “Crypto Winter” has begun, as volatility in the market remains rife, with prices of tokens fluctuating on a daily basis.

Recent moves have seen bitcoin (BTC) move below $20,000, with ethereum (ETH) dropping under $1,200 as market sentiment has shifted.

This shift has come as a result of the rise in consumer prices, with global inflation currently tracking at its highest level in several decades.

Central banks have moved to tackle the crisis by increasing interest rates, which has then impacted investors, and their appetite for risk.

Eliman Dambell Eliman brings an eclectic point of view to market analysis, he was previously a brokerage director and retail trading educator. Currently, he acts as a commentator across various asset classes, including Crypto, Stocks and FX.











Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons