Regino Morillo Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

Dominican National, Regino Morillo-Espinal Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking Offense

(STL.News) Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that REGINO MORILLO-ESPINAL, 40, a citizen of the Dominican Republic last residing in Allentown, Pennsylvania, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven to 48 months of imprisonment for a fentanyl trafficking offense.

According to court documents and statements made in court, members of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Hartford Task Force identified Morillo-Espinal as a member of a fentanyl trafficking ring. On March 26, 2021, investigators stopped Morillo-Espinal’s vehicle on I-91 South after he had traveled from Allentown to multiple locations in Hartford. He was arrested after a search of the vehicle revealed approximately two kilograms of suspected fentanyl.

Morillo-Espinal has been detained since his arrest. On October 27, 2021, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Morillo-Espinal faces immigration proceedings when he completes his prison term.

The DEA’s Hartford Task Force includes personnel from the DEA Hartford Resident Office, the Connecticut State Police, and the Bristol, Hartford, East Hartford, Enfield, Manchester, New Britain, Rocky Hill, Wethersfield, Windsor Locks and Willimantic Police Departments.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey M. Stone through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations through a prosecutor-led and intelligence-driven approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today