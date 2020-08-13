Reginald Tolliver III Sentenced for Gang-Related Shootout at Music Studio

(STL.News) – A previously convicted felon was sentenced yesterday to over four years in prison for his involvement in a gang-related shootout at a recording studio in Alexandria in July 2019.

“A convicted felon in possession of a firearm poses a serious danger to the safety of our communities,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Reginald Tolliver III has an extensive criminal record that includes assault and battery, and the distribution of narcotics. In this case, Tolliver illegally possessed a firearm, which he then utilized to engage in a gang-related shootout in broad daylight. Far too often, especially in recent months, we see the devastating result to communities and families when criminals engage in armed shootouts to settle their disputes. All communities should have the freedom to be outside without fear of being hit by gang cross-fire. We will continue to prosecute cases such as these, which place innocent lives in danger.”

According to court documents, Tolliver, 23, of Woodbridge, unlawfully possessed and fired a SigSauer semi-automatic pistol during a gang-related shootout, on July 2, 2019, at a recording studio in Alexandria. Surveillance video footage captured two masked individuals exit a vehicle and fire at a vehicle occupied by Tolliver and his associates. Video captured Tolliver fire his pistol at the masked individuals before police responded to the scene to find Tolliver and an associate wounded by gunfire.

This case is part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Initiated by the Attorney General in the fall of 2019, Project Guardian draws upon the Department’s past successful programs to reduce gun violence; enhances coordination of federal, state, local, and tribal authorities in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes; improves information-sharing by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives when a prohibited individual attempts to purchase a firearm and is denied by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), to include taking appropriate actions when a prospective purchaser is denied by the NICS for mental health reasons; and ensures that federal resources are directed at the criminals posing the greatest threat to our communities.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division; and Colonel Edwin C. Roessler Jr., Fairfax County Chief of Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Rossie D. Alston, Jr. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas U. Murphy II prosecuted the case.

