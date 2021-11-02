Redford Man Was Sentenced on Child Pornography Charges

Redford Man Was Sentenced to 156 months’ imprisonment on Child Pornography Charges

DETROIT (STL.News) A Redford man was sentenced today to 156 months’ imprisonment on charges of receiving child pornography, announced Acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin.

Moshin was joined in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit Division.

Sentenced was Devin Walker, Age 24.

According to court records, beginning in 2015 and continuing up until his arrest in November 2018, Walker enticed and persuaded minor females to produce images of themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct. He threatened his victims with violence and exposure of their images if they did not continue to send sexually explicit photos and videos. Walker communicated with his victims on the Internet using his real name as well as an alias. A search of Walker’s devices revealed 31 videos and 105 images of child pornography. Walker’s victims ranged in age from 13-years old to 17-years old.

“Walker is a sexual predator who coerced and exploited children for his own sexual gratification. The images he obtained from girls as young as 13 are not merely pictures but are a permanent record of the sexual abuse and exploitation he visited upon these children,” stated Acting United States Attorney Mohsin. “I commend the work of the FBI and the prosecutors for their dedication to investigating and prosecuting Walker for these horrible crimes.”

“Walker’s conduct is an all-too-familiar example of sextortion. Sextortion begins when a predator, through threat or manipulation, coerces a minor into producing a sexually explicit image and sending it over the Internet. He then uses the threat of sharing or publishing those images to get the victim to produce more,” said Special Agent in Charge Timothy Waters of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “Make no mistake, Walker is a predator. I thank the brave young victim who took the first step towards holding Walker accountable for his crimes by reporting him to law enforcement.”

This case was investigated by special agents with the FBI and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alyse Wu.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today